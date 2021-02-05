ALLETE Inc. (ALE) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

ALLETE Inc. (NYSE: ALE) is 3.04% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $48.22 and a high of $84.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ALE stock was last observed hovering at around $63.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.54% off its average median price target of $65.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.48% off the consensus price target high of $88.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -16.04% lower than the price target low of $55.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $63.82, the stock is -1.83% and 3.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.26 million and changing 0.85% at the moment leaves the stock 11.64% off its SMA200. ALE registered -23.68% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $63.22 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $57.39.

The stock witnessed a 4.73% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.68%, and is 2.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.03% over the week and 2.86% over the month.

ALLETE Inc. (ALE) has around 1322 employees, a market worth around $3.30B and $1.15B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.71 and Fwd P/E is 17.62. Profit margin for the company is 15.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.35% and -24.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.50%).

ALLETE Inc. (ALE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ALLETE Inc. (ALE) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ALLETE Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.77 with sales reaching $300.65M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.30% in year-over-year returns.

ALLETE Inc. (ALE) Top Institutional Holders

363 institutions hold shares in ALLETE Inc. (ALE), with 239.08k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.46% while institutional investors hold 73.69% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 51.90M, and float is at 51.71M with Short Float at 2.34%. Institutions hold 73.36% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.86 million shares valued at $303.04 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.27% of the ALE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.1 million shares valued at $263.81 million to account for 9.81% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 1.69 million shares representing 3.25% and valued at over $87.53 million, while Principal Financial Group, Inc. holds 2.56% of the shares totaling 1.33 million with a market value of $68.89 million.

ALLETE Inc. (ALE) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at ALLETE Inc. (ALE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hodnik Alan R, the company’s Executive Chairman. SEC filings show that Hodnik Alan R sold 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $58.00 per share for a total of $0.35 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52868.0 shares.

ALLETE Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 21 that Hodnik Alan R (Executive Chairman) sold a total of 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 21 and was made at $80.39 per share for $0.48 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 58408.0 shares of the ALE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 20, Adams Robert John (Sr VP & CFO) disposed off 5,419 shares at an average price of $79.78 for $0.43 million. The insider now directly holds 5,139 shares of ALLETE Inc. (ALE).

ALLETE Inc. (ALE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ameren Corporation (AEE) that is trading -10.58% down over the past 12 months. Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) is -8.24% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 17.44% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.0 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.47.