American Public Education Inc. (APEI) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -2.89% Change This Year

American Public Education Inc. (NASDAQ: APEI) is -2.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.47 and a high of $41.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The APEI stock was last observed hovering at around $28.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.65% off its average median price target of $39.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.22% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 17.78% higher than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.60, the stock is -2.29% and -5.19% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.1 million and changing 2.25% at the moment leaves the stock -2.07% off its SMA200. APEI registered 21.91% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $30.85 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $30.61.

The stock witnessed a -7.56% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.35%, and is 7.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.42% over the week and 3.44% over the month.

American Public Education Inc. (APEI) has around 1780 employees, a market worth around $418.25M and $310.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.72 and Fwd P/E is 20.41. Profit margin for the company is 5.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 60.26% and -27.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.60%).

American Public Education Inc. (APEI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for American Public Education Inc. (APEI) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

American Public Education Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.41 with sales reaching $83.8M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -60.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 11.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 12.70% in year-over-year returns.

American Public Education Inc. (APEI) Top Institutional Holders

216 institutions hold shares in American Public Education Inc. (APEI), with 563.49k shares held by insiders accounting for 3.80% while institutional investors hold 100.05% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 14.80M, and float is at 14.20M with Short Float at 1.81%. Institutions hold 96.24% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.26 million shares valued at $63.66 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.25% of the APEI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.29 million shares valued at $36.25 million to account for 8.68% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 1.27 million shares representing 8.57% and valued at over $35.79 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 7.14% of the shares totaling 1.06 million with a market value of $29.81 million.

American Public Education Inc. (APEI) Insider Activity

A total of 56 insider transactions have happened at American Public Education Inc. (APEI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 46 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Landon Timothy J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Landon Timothy J sold 350 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 20 at a price of $31.17 per share for a total of $10910.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16546.0 shares.

American Public Education Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 13 that Fast Barbara (Director) sold a total of 250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 13 and was made at $31.32 per share for $7830.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 19878.0 shares of the APEI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 21, Landon Timothy J (Director) disposed off 350 shares at an average price of $34.67 for $12135.0. The insider now directly holds 16,896 shares of American Public Education Inc. (APEI).

American Public Education Inc. (APEI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Grand Canyon Education Inc. (LOPE) that is trading 8.28% up over the past 12 months. Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE) is 9.35% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 9.86% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.23 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.87.