Analysts suggest Kforce Inc. (KFRC) could spike 15.66% in a year

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ: KFRC) is 6.20% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.60 and a high of $45.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KFRC stock was last observed hovering at around $43.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.94% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.66% off the consensus price target high of $53.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -20.81% lower than the price target low of $37.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $44.70, the stock is 1.51% and 3.93% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing 2.15% at the moment leaves the stock 27.18% off its SMA200. KFRC registered 27.06% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 51.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $43.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $37.74.

The stock witnessed a 3.69% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.30%, and is 1.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.52% over the week and 3.26% over the month.

Kforce Inc. (KFRC) has around 2300 employees, a market worth around $1.01B and $1.38B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.41 and Fwd P/E is 16.98. Profit margin for the company is 3.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 116.99% and -2.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.00%).

Kforce Inc. (KFRC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kforce Inc. (KFRC) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kforce Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.77 with sales reaching $347.17M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.30% in year-over-year returns.

Kforce Inc. (KFRC) Top Institutional Holders

243 institutions hold shares in Kforce Inc. (KFRC), with 2.03M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.79% while institutional investors hold 90.44% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 20.78M, and float is at 19.64M with Short Float at 2.70%. Institutions hold 81.59% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 2.04 million shares valued at $65.54 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.28% of the KFRC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 2.03 million shares valued at $65.35 million to account for 9.25% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 1.06 million shares representing 4.81% and valued at over $33.99 million, while FMR, LLC holds 4.59% of the shares totaling 1.01 million with a market value of $32.4 million.

Kforce Inc. (KFRC) Insider Activity

A total of 55 insider transactions have happened at Kforce Inc. (KFRC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hackman Jeffrey B., the company’s SVP Finance & Accounting. SEC filings show that Hackman Jeffrey B. sold 1,900 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 22 at a price of $45.12 per share for a total of $85728.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67447.0 shares.

Kforce Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 07 that DUNKEL DAVID L (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 961 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 07 and was made at $45.05 per share for $43293.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the KFRC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 06, Hackman Jeffrey B. (SVP Finance & Accounting) disposed off 1,100 shares at an average price of $44.68 for $49148.0. The insider now directly holds 69,347 shares of Kforce Inc. (KFRC).

Kforce Inc. (KFRC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Kelly Services Inc. (KELYA) that is trading 13.56% up over the past 12 months. TrueBlue Inc. (TBI) is -11.41% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 9.15% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.48 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.56.