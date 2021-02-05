Analysts suggest PS Business Parks Inc. (PSB) could spike -1.42% in a year

PS Business Parks Inc. (NYSE: PSB) is 6.10% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $102.48 and a high of $172.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PSB stock was last observed hovering at around $137.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.12% off its average median price target of $131.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -1.42% off the consensus price target high of $139.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -25.87% lower than the price target low of $112.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $140.97, the stock is 4.18% and 5.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing 2.26% at the moment leaves the stock 8.99% off its SMA200. PSB registered -16.68% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $133.83 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $129.52.

The stock witnessed a 8.63% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.07%, and is 3.40% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.13% over the week and 2.46% over the month.

PS Business Parks Inc. (PSB) has around 155 employees, a market worth around $3.88B and $416.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 31.03 and Fwd P/E is 41.83. Profit margin for the company is 30.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.56% and -18.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.90%).

PS Business Parks Inc. (PSB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PS Business Parks Inc. (PSB) is a “Underweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.50, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PS Business Parks Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.74 with sales reaching $102.77M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -37.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.20% in year-over-year returns.

PS Business Parks Inc. (PSB) Top Institutional Holders

338 institutions hold shares in PS Business Parks Inc. (PSB), with 7.43M shares held by insiders accounting for 27.04% while institutional investors hold 99.75% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 27.48M, and float is at 20.06M with Short Float at 1.89%. Institutions hold 72.78% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 3.04 million shares valued at $371.85 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.05% of the PSB Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 2.77 million shares valued at $339.62 million to account for 10.09% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 2.16 million shares representing 7.87% and valued at over $264.7 million, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 7.38% of the shares totaling 2.03 million with a market value of $248.23 million.

PS Business Parks Inc. (PSB) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at PS Business Parks Inc. (PSB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by RUSSELL JOSEPH D JR, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that RUSSELL JOSEPH D JR sold 1,200 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 14 at a price of $123.71 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36555.0 shares.

PS Business Parks Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 03 that RUSSELL JOSEPH D JR (Director) sold a total of 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 03 and was made at $128.04 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 37755.0 shares of the PSB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 02, RUSSELL JOSEPH D JR (Director) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $128.50 for $0.26 million. The insider now directly holds 39,255 shares of PS Business Parks Inc. (PSB).

PS Business Parks Inc. (PSB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Public Storage (PSA) that is trading 3.92% up over the past 12 months. VEREIT Inc. (VER) is -22.98% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -10.11% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.42 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.88.