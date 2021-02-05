Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (ANCN) on Track to Reach $1.00 in a Year

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANCN) is 47.98% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.51 and a high of $5.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ANCN stock was last observed hovering at around $2.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $1.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -156.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -156.0% lower than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.56, the stock is 13.13% and 27.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -3.40% at the moment leaves the stock 89.40% off its SMA200. ANCN registered 96.92% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 128.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.2148 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.4285.

The stock witnessed a 34.03% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 110.30%, and is 18.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.90% over the week and 12.10% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 398.42% and -53.37% from its 52-week high.

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (ANCN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (ANCN) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0..

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (ANCN) Top Institutional Holders

5 institutions hold shares in Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (ANCN), with 283.22k shares held by insiders accounting for 3.82% while institutional investors hold 3.59% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 7.42M, and float is at 3.09M with Short Float at 1.56%. Institutions hold 3.45% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Palisade Capital Management, L.L.C. with over 0.37 million shares valued at $0.42 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.00% of the ANCN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Phoenix Holdings Ltd. with 26087.0 shares valued at $29739.0 to account for 0.07% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are RegentAtlantic Capital, LLC which holds 25000.0 shares representing 0.07% and valued at over $28500.0, while Virtu Financial LLC holds 0.04% of the shares totaling 13133.0 with a market value of $14971.0.