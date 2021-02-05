Anika Therapeutics Inc. (ANIK) Analysis & Forecast for 2021

Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIK) is -17.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.01 and a high of $47.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ANIK stock was last observed hovering at around $36.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.58% off its average median price target of $52.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.51% off the consensus price target high of $61.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 12.77% higher than the price target low of $43.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.51, the stock is -5.61% and -6.33% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing 1.57% at the moment leaves the stock 2.72% off its SMA200. ANIK registered -11.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $41.27 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $37.55.

The stock witnessed a -12.52% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.05%, and is -0.66% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.52% over the week and 4.61% over the month.

Anika Therapeutics Inc. (ANIK) has around 154 employees, a market worth around $543.89M and $127.50M in sales. Fwd P/E is 98.71. Profit margin for the company is -3.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 70.42% and -20.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.80%).

Anika Therapeutics Inc. (ANIK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Anika Therapeutics Inc. (ANIK) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Anika Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.01 with sales reaching $33.5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 48.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 14.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 12.50% in year-over-year returns.

Anika Therapeutics Inc. (ANIK) Top Institutional Holders

241 institutions hold shares in Anika Therapeutics Inc. (ANIK), with 227.86k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.60% while institutional investors hold 100.38% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 14.21M, and float is at 13.99M with Short Float at 10.63%. Institutions hold 98.77% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.14 million shares valued at $75.78 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.07% of the ANIK Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC with 1.49 million shares valued at $52.79 million to account for 10.49% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Ameriprise Financial, Inc. which holds 1.01 million shares representing 7.08% and valued at over $35.64 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 6.48% of the shares totaling 0.92 million with a market value of $32.61 million.

Anika Therapeutics Inc. (ANIK) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Anika Therapeutics Inc. (ANIK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LAND RAYMOND J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LAND RAYMOND J sold 3,446 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 10 at a price of $36.77 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9953.0 shares.

Anika Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 09 that Loerop James (EVP Business Development) sold a total of 1,244 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 09 and was made at $35.15 per share for $43727.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1756.0 shares of the ANIK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 26, LAND RAYMOND J (Director) disposed off 2,700 shares at an average price of $42.68 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 13,399 shares of Anika Therapeutics Inc. (ANIK).

Anika Therapeutics Inc. (ANIK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) that is trading 202.67% up over the past 12 months. Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT) is 35.94% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -13.42% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.69 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 10.94.