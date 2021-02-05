Are we looking at the next big move in Interpace Biosciences Inc. (IDXG)?

Interpace Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXG) is 61.15% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.57 and a high of $11.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IDXG stock was last observed hovering at around $5.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $6.65 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.68% off the consensus price target high of $7.30 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 15.67% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.06, the stock is 21.15% and 38.91% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.27 million and changing 0.20% at the moment leaves the stock 18.95% off its SMA200. IDXG registered -36.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.81 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.81.

The stock witnessed a 45.40% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 65.36%, and is 19.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.68% over the week and 12.23% over the month.

Interpace Biosciences Inc. (IDXG) has around 176 employees, a market worth around $21.66M and $27.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 96.73% and -54.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2267.30%).

Interpace Biosciences Inc. (IDXG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Interpace Biosciences Inc. (IDXG) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Interpace Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.03 with sales reaching $8.83M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -55.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 30.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 116.70% in year-over-year returns.

Interpace Biosciences Inc. (IDXG) Top Institutional Holders

20 institutions hold shares in Interpace Biosciences Inc. (IDXG), with 304.57k shares held by insiders accounting for 7.51% while institutional investors hold 18.53% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.04M, and float is at 3.75M with Short Float at 1.83%. Institutions hold 17.14% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Stonepine Capital Management, LLC with over 0.28 million shares valued at $0.88 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.02% of the IDXG Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.12 million shares valued at $0.36 million to account for 2.89% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 69029.0 shares representing 1.70% and valued at over $0.21 million, while Magnus Financial Group LLC holds 1.20% of the shares totaling 48500.0 with a market value of $0.15 million.

Interpace Biosciences Inc. (IDXG) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Interpace Biosciences Inc. (IDXG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Interpace Biosciences Inc. (IDXG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) that is 91.42% higher over the past 12 months. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is -3.55% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -48.13% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.1 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.43.