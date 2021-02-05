Are we looking at the next big move in Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG)?

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG) is 4.80% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.89 and a high of $58.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PHG stock was last observed hovering at around $56.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.39% off its average median price target of $63.13 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.71% off the consensus price target high of $76.42 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -11.77% lower than the price target low of $50.79 for the same period.

Currently trading at $56.77, the stock is 2.37% and 5.30% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.26 million and changing 0.69% at the moment leaves the stock 15.44% off its SMA200. PHG registered 21.05% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $54.88 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $51.15.

The stock witnessed a 2.53% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.29%, and is 1.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.16% over the week and 1.23% over the month.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) has around 80666 employees, a market worth around $53.41B and $23.68B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 35.75 and Fwd P/E is 24.79. Profit margin for the company is 5.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 89.91% and -2.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.30%).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.70% this year.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) Top Institutional Holders

384 institutions hold shares in Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG), with institutional investors hold 8.02% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 909.47M, and float is at 904.48M with Short Float at 0.17%. Institutions hold 8.02% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 24.95 million shares valued at $1.18 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 2.74% of the PHG Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 7.97 million shares valued at $375.63 million to account for 0.87% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bank of America Corporation which holds 7.51 million shares representing 0.82% and valued at over $354.03 million, while Fiduciary Management, Inc. holds 0.74% of the shares totaling 6.74 million with a market value of $317.66 million.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hologic Inc. (HOLX) that is trading 54.12% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.67% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.43 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.82.