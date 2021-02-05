Are we looking at the next big move in Perficient Inc. (PRFT)?

Perficient Inc. (NASDAQ: PRFT) is 26.76% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.88 and a high of $59.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PRFT stock was last observed hovering at around $59.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.23% off its average median price target of $55.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -5.96% off the consensus price target high of $57.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -31.3% lower than the price target low of $46.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $60.40, the stock is 15.98% and 22.61% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.27 million and changing 2.08% at the moment leaves the stock 45.02% off its SMA200. PRFT registered 16.92% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 49.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $50.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $44.83.

The stock witnessed a 28.76% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 43.98%, and is 9.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.53% over the week and 3.52% over the month.

Perficient Inc. (PRFT) has around 3454 employees, a market worth around $2.01B and $594.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 58.64 and Fwd P/E is 22.07. Profit margin for the company is 5.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 219.92% and 1.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.80%).

Perficient Inc. (PRFT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Perficient Inc. (PRFT) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Perficient Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.7 with sales reaching $159.61M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 57.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 10.00% in year-over-year returns.

Perficient Inc. (PRFT) Top Institutional Holders

328 institutions hold shares in Perficient Inc. (PRFT), with 779.33k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.36% while institutional investors hold 102.72% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 33.01M, and float is at 32.24M with Short Float at 5.12%. Institutions hold 100.30% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.84 million shares valued at $206.71 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.65% of the PRFT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP with 2.51 million shares valued at $107.12 million to account for 7.59% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 2.23 million shares representing 6.76% and valued at over $95.38 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 5.15% of the shares totaling 1.7 million with a market value of $72.69 million.

Perficient Inc. (PRFT) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Perficient Inc. (PRFT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DAVIS JEFFREY S, the company’s Chairman and CEO. SEC filings show that DAVIS JEFFREY S sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 10 at a price of $47.00 per share for a total of $0.47 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.41 million shares.

Perficient Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 09 that DAVIS JEFFREY S (Chairman and CEO) sold a total of 12,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 09 and was made at $47.41 per share for $0.57 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.42 million shares of the PRFT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 08, DAVIS JEFFREY S (Chairman and CEO) disposed off 13,000 shares at an average price of $47.45 for $0.62 million. The insider now directly holds 431,713 shares of Perficient Inc. (PRFT).

Perficient Inc. (PRFT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include salesforce.com inc. (CRM) that is trading 28.30% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.61% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.66 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.58.