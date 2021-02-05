Astec Industries Inc. (ASTE) up 10.12% since start of the year

Astec Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTE) is 10.12% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.17 and a high of $68.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ASTE stock was last observed hovering at around $62.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.46% off its average median price target of $64.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.94% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -2.81% lower than the price target low of $62.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $63.74, the stock is -1.21% and 4.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 2.34% at the moment leaves the stock 23.27% off its SMA200. ASTE registered 42.63% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $62.05 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $55.87.

The stock witnessed a 8.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.17%, and is 4.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.00% over the week and 3.55% over the month.

Astec Industries Inc. (ASTE) has around 3582 employees, a market worth around $1.48B and $1.07B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 111.05 and Fwd P/E is 25.06. Profit margin for the company is 1.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 153.24% and -7.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.70%).

Astec Industries Inc. (ASTE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Astec Industries Inc. (ASTE) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Astec Industries Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.42 with sales reaching $271.12M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 138.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -8.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -4.30% in year-over-year returns.

Astec Industries Inc. (ASTE) Top Institutional Holders

258 institutions hold shares in Astec Industries Inc. (ASTE), with 424.83k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.88% while institutional investors hold 96.87% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 22.62M, and float is at 22.19M with Short Float at 1.83%. Institutions hold 95.05% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.3 million shares valued at $179.03 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.60% of the ASTE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.24 million shares valued at $121.45 million to account for 9.90% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 1.62 million shares representing 7.19% and valued at over $88.15 million, while Gamco Investors Inc holds 4.91% of the shares totaling 1.11 million with a market value of $60.22 million.

Astec Industries Inc. (ASTE) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Astec Industries Inc. (ASTE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Weyenberg Rebecca A, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Weyenberg Rebecca A bought 190 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 21 at a price of $52.20 per share for a total of $9918.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14097.0 shares.

Astec Industries Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 18 that Weyenberg Rebecca A (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 50 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 18 and was made at $39.37 per share for $1969.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13907.0 shares of the ASTE stock.

Astec Industries Inc. (ASTE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Taylor Devices Inc. (TAYD) that is trading -12.93% down over the past 12 months. The Manitowoc Company Inc. (MTW) is -14.21% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -9.61% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.45 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.16.