AutoZone Inc. (AZO) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

AutoZone Inc. (NYSE: AZO) is 2.95% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $684.91 and a high of $1297.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AZO stock was last observed hovering at around $1194.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 25.79% off its average median price target of $1355.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.0% off the consensus price target high of $1585.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -1.19% lower than the price target low of $1206.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1220.39, the stock is 0.34% and 3.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 2.16% at the moment leaves the stock 5.67% off its SMA200. AZO registered 13.71% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1,204.08 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1,179.88.

The stock witnessed a 3.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.79%, and is 6.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.07% over the week and 2.59% over the month.

AutoZone Inc. (AZO) has around 60000 employees, a market worth around $28.47B and $12.99B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.98 and Fwd P/E is 14.43. Distance from 52-week low is 78.18% and -5.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (39.80%).

AutoZone Inc. (AZO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AutoZone Inc. (AZO) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AutoZone Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $12.58 with sales reaching $2.73B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.70% in year-over-year returns.

AutoZone Inc. (AZO) Top Institutional Holders

1,048 institutions hold shares in AutoZone Inc. (AZO), with 78.52k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.34% while institutional investors hold 95.39% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 23.22M, and float is at 22.58M with Short Float at 2.17%. Institutions hold 95.06% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 2.17 million shares valued at $2.55 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.52% of the AZO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.73 million shares valued at $2.04 billion to account for 7.62% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 1.05 million shares representing 4.61% and valued at over $1.24 billion, while FMR, LLC holds 4.38% of the shares totaling 1.0 million with a market value of $1.17 billion.

AutoZone Inc. (AZO) Insider Activity

A total of 111 insider transactions have happened at AutoZone Inc. (AZO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 61 and purchases happening 50 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GRIFFIN RONALD B, the company’s Sr. Vice President & CIO. SEC filings show that GRIFFIN RONALD B sold 674 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 21 at a price of $1250.38 per share for a total of $0.84 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 482.0 shares.

AutoZone Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 08 that MAJOR MITCHELL C. (Sr. Vice President) sold a total of 2,130 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 08 and was made at $1245.62 per share for $2.65 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 592.0 shares of the AZO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 08, Smith Richard Craig (Sr. Vice President) disposed off 700 shares at an average price of $1250.00 for $0.88 million. The insider now directly holds 3,016 shares of AutoZone Inc. (AZO).

AutoZone Inc. (AZO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include MarineMax Inc. (HZO) that is trading 115.54% up over the past 12 months. O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) is 7.78% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.41% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.53 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.07.