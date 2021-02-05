Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) Volatility At 2.52%, Should You Add A Position?

374 institutions hold shares in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH), with 731.38k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.82% while institutional investors hold 77.01% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 39.75M, and float is at 39.27M with Short Float at 5.74%. Institutions hold 75.61% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.05 million shares valued at $204.65 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.11% of the BOH Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.74 million shares valued at $188.81 million to account for 9.33% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Neuberger Berman Group, LLC which holds 2.55 million shares representing 6.36% and valued at over $128.7 million, while Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC holds 3.97% of the shares totaling 1.59 million with a market value of $80.29 million.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE: BOH) is 5.59% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $46.70 and a high of $92.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BOH stock was last observed hovering at around $79.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.48% off its average median price target of $84.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.11% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 0.12% higher than the price target low of $81.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $80.90, the stock is -1.23% and 2.00% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing 1.86% at the moment leaves the stock 25.47% off its SMA200. BOH registered -12.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 40.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $80.04 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $65.47.

The stock witnessed a 4.98% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.51%, and is 0.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.52% over the week and 2.40% over the month.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) has around 2038 employees, a market worth around $3.35B and $546.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.99 and Fwd P/E is 16.55. Profit margin for the company is 33.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 73.23% and -12.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.20%).

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.11 with sales reaching $164.46M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -4.40% in year-over-year returns.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by TANABE BARBARA J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that TANABE BARBARA J bought 1,475 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 28 at a price of $58.27 per share for a total of $85948.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13922.0 shares.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 10 that Erickson John C (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 10 and was made at $51.96 per share for $51958.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5450.0 shares of the BOH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 21, Nichols Victor K (Director) acquired 4,475 shares at an average price of $55.66 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 10,055 shares of Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH).

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF) that is trading -25.62% down over the past 12 months. Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) is 2.62% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.33% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.22 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 9.72.