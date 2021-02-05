Belden Inc. (BDC) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC) is 20.14% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.54 and a high of $56.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BDC stock was last observed hovering at around $50.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.32% off its average median price target of $46.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 3.19% off the consensus price target high of $52.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -57.31% lower than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $50.34, the stock is 9.53% and 16.87% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.27 million and changing 0.64% at the moment leaves the stock 41.20% off its SMA200. BDC registered -6.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 51.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $43.88 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $36.79.

The stock witnessed a 22.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 55.75%, and is 8.66% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.89% over the week and 3.86% over the month.

Belden Inc. (BDC) has around 7000 employees, a market worth around $2.20B and $1.65B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 74.58 and Fwd P/E is 15.71. Profit margin for the company is -33.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 97.10% and -11.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.90%).

Belden Inc. (BDC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Belden Inc. (BDC) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Belden Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.77 with sales reaching $483.89M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -37.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -13.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -12.00% in year-over-year returns.

Belden Inc. (BDC) Top Institutional Holders

267 institutions hold shares in Belden Inc. (BDC), with 911.38k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.04% while institutional investors hold 107.90% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 44.57M, and float is at 43.68M with Short Float at 6.64%. Institutions hold 105.69% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.79 million shares valued at $149.07 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.74% of the BDC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 4.4 million shares valued at $137.07 million to account for 9.87% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 3.98 million shares representing 8.91% and valued at over $123.75 million, while ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC holds 6.52% of the shares totaling 2.91 million with a market value of $90.5 million.

Belden Inc. (BDC) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Belden Inc. (BDC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Stroup John S, the company’s Executive Chairman. SEC filings show that Stroup John S sold 30,963 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 17 at a price of $40.18 per share for a total of $1.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Belden Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 17 that Stroup John S (Executive Chairman) sold a total of 7,417 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 17 and was made at $40.22 per share for $0.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 92253.0 shares of the BDC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 16, Brown Judy L (Director) disposed off 4,000 shares at an average price of $41.39 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 22,258 shares of Belden Inc. (BDC).

Belden Inc. (BDC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Optical Cable Corporation (OCC) that is trading 4.71% up over the past 12 months. RF Industries Ltd. (RFIL) is -2.20% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.14% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.02 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 12.63.