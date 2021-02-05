Casa Systems Inc. (CASA) Volatility At 4.85%, Should You Add A Position?

127 institutions hold shares in Casa Systems Inc. (CASA), with 18.97M shares held by insiders accounting for 22.71% while institutional investors hold 89.23% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 83.30M, and float is at 30.17M with Short Float at 7.75%. Institutions hold 68.96% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Summit Partners, L.P. with over 34.12 million shares valued at $137.52 million. The investor’s holdings represent 40.86% of the CASA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is AllianceBernstein, L.P. with 3.21 million shares valued at $12.92 million to account for 3.84% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 2.45 million shares representing 2.93% and valued at over $9.86 million, while Peregrine Capital Management LLC holds 2.87% of the shares totaling 2.39 million with a market value of $14.77 million.

Casa Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CASA) is 35.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.85 and a high of $8.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CASA stock was last observed hovering at around $8.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.22% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -67.0% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.35, the stock is 8.12% and 21.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing 1.58% at the moment leaves the stock 63.35% off its SMA200. CASA registered 111.39% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 49.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.43.

The stock witnessed a 31.70% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 93.29%, and is 2.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.85% over the week and 5.94% over the month.

Casa Systems Inc. (CASA) has around 997 employees, a market worth around $734.47M and $385.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 27.11. Profit margin for the company is -6.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 351.35% and -5.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.90%).

Casa Systems Inc. (CASA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Casa Systems Inc. (CASA) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Casa Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.11 with sales reaching $107.49M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -172.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 34.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -4.80% in year-over-year returns.

Casa Systems Inc. (CASA) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Casa Systems Inc. (CASA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 17 times.

Casa Systems Inc. (CASA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include MaxLinear Inc. (MXL) that is trading 65.19% up over the past 12 months. Nokia Corporation (NOK) is 8.44% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.13% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.22 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.85.