Century Communities Inc. (CCS) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

288 institutions hold shares in Century Communities Inc. (CCS), with 4.04M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.10% while institutional investors hold 107.36% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 33.35M, and float is at 29.31M with Short Float at 8.69%. Institutions hold 94.37% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.14 million shares valued at $217.55 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.41% of the CCS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP with 2.93 million shares valued at $124.17 million to account for 8.80% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 2.64 million shares representing 7.93% and valued at over $111.92 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 5.64% of the shares totaling 1.88 million with a market value of $79.61 million.

Century Communities Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is 11.81% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.04 and a high of $52.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CCS stock was last observed hovering at around $48.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.55% off its average median price target of $57.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.42% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -1.98% lower than the price target low of $48.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $48.95, the stock is 5.03% and 7.60% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.29 million and changing 1.14% at the moment leaves the stock 30.77% off its SMA200. CCS registered 52.97% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 35.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $46.12 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $41.97.

The stock witnessed a 14.02% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.64%, and is 2.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.74% over the week and 5.06% over the month.

Century Communities Inc. (CCS) has around 1460 employees, a market worth around $1.67B and $2.97B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.73 and Fwd P/E is 7.63. Profit margin for the company is 5.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 441.48% and -7.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.80%).

Century Communities Inc. (CCS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Century Communities Inc. (CCS) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Century Communities Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.82 with sales reaching $950.41M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 23.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 19.90% in year-over-year returns.

Century Communities Inc. (CCS) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Century Communities Inc. (CCS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DIXON JOHN SCOTT, the company’s Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that DIXON JOHN SCOTT sold 3,171 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 04 at a price of $35.87 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Century Communities Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 03 that Francescon Robert J (Co-CEO, President) sold a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 03 and was made at $36.06 per share for $3.61 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.29 million shares of the CCS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 03, Francescon Dale (Chairman and Co-CEO) disposed off 100,000 shares at an average price of $36.06 for $3.61 million. The insider now directly holds 441,373 shares of Century Communities Inc. (CCS).

Century Communities Inc. (CCS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include M/I Homes Inc. (MHO) that is trading 16.34% up over the past 12 months. Lennar Corporation (LEN) is 27.83% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.78% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.57 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.22.