Check out this: SiTime Corporation (SITM) could be on the verge of a big rally

SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ: SITM) is 15.84% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.42 and a high of $143.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SITM stock was last observed hovering at around $133.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.8% off its average median price target of $150.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.88% off the consensus price target high of $156.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 13.56% higher than the price target low of $150.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $129.66, the stock is 0.11% and 14.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -2.85% at the moment leaves the stock 79.32% off its SMA200. SITM registered 374.42% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 123.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $121.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $88.71.

The stock witnessed a 17.57% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 41.53%, and is 6.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.58% over the week and 6.67% over the month.

SiTime Corporation (SITM) has around 143 employees, a market worth around $2.20B and $104.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 169.05. Profit margin for the company is -10.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 740.86% and -9.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.70%).

SiTime Corporation (SITM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SiTime Corporation (SITM) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SiTime Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.02 with sales reaching $27.1M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 20.10% year-over-year.

SiTime Corporation (SITM) Top Institutional Holders

137 institutions hold shares in SiTime Corporation (SITM), with 7.5M shares held by insiders accounting for 46.69% while institutional investors hold 109.81% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 16.82M, and float is at 9.03M with Short Float at 7.92%. Institutions hold 58.54% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 1.5 million shares valued at $126.0 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.85% of the SITM Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Driehaus Capital Management, LLC with 0.76 million shares valued at $64.16 million to account for 4.51% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.62 million shares representing 3.66% and valued at over $52.1 million, while Franklin Resources, Inc. holds 3.32% of the shares totaling 0.56 million with a market value of $47.27 million.

SiTime Corporation (SITM) Insider Activity

A total of 52 insider transactions have happened at SiTime Corporation (SITM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 45 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pangrazio Vincent P, the company’s See Remarks. SEC filings show that Pangrazio Vincent P sold 150 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 21 at a price of $135.00 per share for a total of $20250.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

SiTime Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 20 that VASHIST RAJESH (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 20 and was made at $136.73 per share for $0.41 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.68 million shares of the SITM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 17, Pangrazio Vincent P (See Remarks) disposed off 4,000 shares at an average price of $110.00 for $0.44 million. The insider now directly holds 107,394 shares of SiTime Corporation (SITM).