Check out this: Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX) could be on the verge of a big rally

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TPTX) is 7.61% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.30 and a high of $139.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TPTX stock was last observed hovering at around $127.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.5% off its average median price target of $158.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.99% off the consensus price target high of $190.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 9.57% higher than the price target low of $145.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $131.12, the stock is 1.88% and 7.81% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 2.74% at the moment leaves the stock 51.52% off its SMA200. TPTX registered 109.96% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 126.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $127.16 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $97.87.

The stock witnessed a 7.48% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.88%, and is 8.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.88% over the week and 5.26% over the month.

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX) has around 130 employees, a market worth around $6.07B and $25.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 318.86% and -6.22% from its 52-week high.

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.92.The EPS is expected to shrink by -257.70% this year.

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX) Top Institutional Holders

248 institutions hold shares in Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX), with 2.22M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.60% while institutional investors hold 90.84% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 42.19M, and float is at 41.11M with Short Float at 5.06%. Institutions hold 86.66% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 6.33 million shares valued at $552.58 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.13% of the TPTX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.88 million shares valued at $251.37 million to account for 5.97% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Orbimed Advisors LLC. which holds 2.75 million shares representing 5.70% and valued at over $239.83 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 5.61% of the shares totaling 2.7 million with a market value of $236.12 million.

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by North Annette, the company’s EVP, General Counsel & Secty.. SEC filings show that North Annette sold 9,016 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 02 at a price of $129.88 per share for a total of $1.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 02 that Larson Yi (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 14,298 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 02 and was made at $130.14 per share for $1.86 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2704.0 shares of the TPTX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 01, Larson Yi (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 15,702 shares at an average price of $123.62 for $1.94 million. The insider now directly holds 2,704 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX).