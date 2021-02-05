Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI) Analysis & Forecast for 2021

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE: CHMI) is 1.97% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.76 and a high of $15.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CHMI stock was last observed hovering at around $9.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.23% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.33% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 11.24% higher than the price target low of $10.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.32, the stock is 3.56% and 1.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.1 million and changing 2.53% at the moment leaves the stock 3.25% off its SMA200. CHMI registered -38.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.33.

The stock witnessed a 6.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.24%, and is 3.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.79% over the week and 2.55% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 7.28. Distance from 52-week low is 237.68% and -41.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.60%).

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.29 with sales reaching $7.48M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -242.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 22.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 19.30% in year-over-year returns.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI) Top Institutional Holders

114 institutions hold shares in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI), with 169.23k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.99% while institutional investors hold 47.06% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 17.06M, and float is at 16.91M with Short Float at 1.71%. Institutions hold 46.60% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.59 million shares valued at $14.24 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.28% of the CHMI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 1.16 million shares valued at $10.4 million to account for 6.78% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.85 million shares representing 4.95% and valued at over $7.6 million, while State Street Corporation holds 4.14% of the shares totaling 0.71 million with a market value of $6.34 million.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lowrie Regina, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Lowrie Regina sold 11,186 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 14 at a price of $8.92 per share for a total of $99779.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11202.0 shares.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that Lown Jeffrey B (President) bought a total of 650 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $9.82 per share for $6383.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13168.0 shares of the CHMI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 09, Evans Julian (Chief Investment Officer) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $12.91 for $12910.0. The insider now directly holds 5,250 shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI).

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) that is trading -49.49% down over the past 12 months. Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) is -46.61% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -17.06% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.34 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.68.