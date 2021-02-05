Clean Harbors Inc. (CLH) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Clean Harbors Inc. (NYSE: CLH) is 7.31% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.45 and a high of $88.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CLH stock was last observed hovering at around $80.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.0% off its average median price target of $87.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.94% off the consensus price target high of $96.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -25.63% lower than the price target low of $65.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $81.66, the stock is 0.50% and 5.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing 1.24% at the moment leaves the stock 28.49% off its SMA200. CLH registered -4.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 28.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $78.50 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $66.27.

The stock witnessed a 5.74% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 46.84%, and is 2.63% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.21% over the week and 2.63% over the month.

Clean Harbors Inc. (CLH) has around 14400 employees, a market worth around $4.63B and $3.22B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 38.12 and Fwd P/E is 39.43. Profit margin for the company is 3.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 177.28% and -7.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.10%).

Clean Harbors Inc. (CLH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Clean Harbors Inc. (CLH) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Clean Harbors Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.39 with sales reaching $801.44M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 50.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -7.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -8.00% in year-over-year returns.

Clean Harbors Inc. (CLH) Top Institutional Holders

369 institutions hold shares in Clean Harbors Inc. (CLH), with 4.12M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.45% while institutional investors hold 97.72% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 55.59M, and float is at 51.13M with Short Float at 1.36%. Institutions hold 90.44% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 6.23 million shares valued at $348.98 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.27% of the CLH Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.44 million shares valued at $248.59 million to account for 8.03% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 4.22 million shares representing 7.64% and valued at over $236.42 million, while ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC holds 4.78% of the shares totaling 2.64 million with a market value of $148.1 million.

Clean Harbors Inc. (CLH) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Clean Harbors Inc. (CLH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Dugas Eric J., the company’s SVP Finance, Controller & CAO. SEC filings show that Dugas Eric J. sold 3,111 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 27 at a price of $74.65 per share for a total of $0.23 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19520.0 shares.

Clean Harbors Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 17 that Weber Brian P (EVP (CHESI)) sold a total of 3,600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 17 and was made at $73.73 per share for $0.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 58298.0 shares of the CLH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 13, MCKIM ALAN S (Chrmn.of Bd, Pres. & CEO) disposed off 19,739 shares at an average price of $70.86 for $1.4 million. The insider now directly holds 3,298,207 shares of Clean Harbors Inc. (CLH).

Clean Harbors Inc. (CLH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Stericycle Inc. (SRCL) that is trading 4.25% up over the past 12 months. Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. (PESI) is -11.64% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.0% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.65 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.41.