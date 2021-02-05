Clearfield Inc. (CLFD) – The 2.12% Upside Potential Remains

Clearfield Inc. (NASDAQ: CLFD) is 32.65% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.32 and a high of $37.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CLFD stock was last observed hovering at around $32.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.62% off its average median price target of $33.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.38% off the consensus price target high of $37.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -9.3% lower than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.79, the stock is 8.68% and 21.93% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.12 million and changing 1.93% at the moment leaves the stock 65.62% off its SMA200. CLFD registered 156.37% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 75.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $27.92 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.61.

The stock witnessed a 34.83% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 49.66%, and is -1.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.77% over the week and 6.26% over the month.

Clearfield Inc. (CLFD) has around 230 employees, a market worth around $480.05M and $93.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 61.75 and Fwd P/E is 28.89. Profit margin for the company is 6.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 294.11% and -12.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.90%).

Clearfield Inc. (CLFD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Clearfield Inc. (CLFD) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Clearfield Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.17 with sales reaching $25.8M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 57.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 19.00% year-over-year.

Clearfield Inc. (CLFD) Top Institutional Holders

90 institutions hold shares in Clearfield Inc. (CLFD), with 2.51M shares held by insiders accounting for 18.33% while institutional investors hold 42.22% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 14.04M, and float is at 11.23M with Short Float at 1.58%. Institutions hold 34.49% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.91 million shares valued at $18.33 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.63% of the CLFD Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.8 million shares valued at $16.09 million to account for 5.82% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 0.6 million shares representing 4.38% and valued at over $12.11 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 3.49% of the shares totaling 0.48 million with a market value of $9.65 million.

Clearfield Inc. (CLFD) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Clearfield Inc. (CLFD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Beranek Cheryl, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Beranek Cheryl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 30 at a price of $24.29 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.53 million shares.

Clearfield Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 30 that Hill John P (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 11,220 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 30 and was made at $24.00 per share for $0.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.19 million shares of the CLFD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 27, HERZOG DANIEL R (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $23.08 for $46160.0. The insider now directly holds 35,541 shares of Clearfield Inc. (CLFD).

Clearfield Inc. (CLFD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Corning Incorporated (GLW) that is trading 31.78% up over the past 12 months. Optical Cable Corporation (OCC) is 4.71% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 29.04% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.13 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.15.