Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSE: GLO) is 11.61% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.04 and a high of $12.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GLO stock was last observed hovering at around $12.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09%.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $12.40, the stock is 3.62% and 9.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing 0.73% at the moment leaves the stock 29.12% off its SMA200. GLO registered 23.88% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 28.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.61 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.12.

The stock witnessed a 10.52% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 38.08%, and is 3.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.10% over the week and 1.77% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 12.49. Distance from 52-week low is 146.03% and -0.32% from its 52-week high.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO) Analyst Forecasts

.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO) Top Institutional Holders

58 institutions hold shares in Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO), with 13.53k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.04% while institutional investors hold 24.74% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 24.73% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Bank of America Corporation with over 1.99 million shares valued at $18.57 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.17% of the GLO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is SIT Investment Associates Inc with 1.01 million shares valued at $9.39 million to account for 3.12% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc which holds 1.0 million shares representing 3.09% and valued at over $9.3 million, while Advisors Asset Management, Inc. holds 2.41% of the shares totaling 0.78 million with a market value of $7.25 million.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Clough Capital Partners, L.P., the company’s Investment Advisor of Fund. SEC filings show that Clough Capital Partners, L.P. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 27 at a price of $9.59 per share for a total of $9590.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 70000.0 shares.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 26 that Clough Capital Partners, L.P. (Investment Advisor of Fund) bought a total of 69,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 26 and was made at $9.59 per share for $0.66 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 69000.0 shares of the GLO stock.