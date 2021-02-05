Columbus McKinnon Corporation (CMCO) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

217 institutions hold shares in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (CMCO), with 779.33k shares held by insiders accounting for 3.25% while institutional investors hold 106.53% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 23.93M, and float is at 23.12M with Short Float at 2.67%. Institutions hold 103.07% of the Float.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.72 million shares valued at $56.86 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.17% of the CMCO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Macquarie Group Limited with 1.62 million shares valued at $53.64 million to account for 6.76% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 1.58 million shares representing 6.60% and valued at over $52.41 million, while Victory Capital Management Inc. holds 5.35% of the shares totaling 1.28 million with a market value of $49.28 million.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCO) is 19.93% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.20 and a high of $46.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CMCO stock was last observed hovering at around $46.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.3% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.68% off the consensus price target high of $56.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -18.21% lower than the price target low of $39.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $46.10, the stock is 7.86% and 13.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing -0.65% at the moment leaves the stock 31.90% off its SMA200. CMCO registered 21.38% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 33.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $41.43 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $37.38.

The stock witnessed a 17.42% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.10%, and is 11.51% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.05% over the week and 4.95% over the month.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation (CMCO) has around 2997 employees, a market worth around $1.05B and $652.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 126.30 and Fwd P/E is 21.40. Profit margin for the company is 1.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 140.10% and -1.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.10%).

Columbus McKinnon Corporation (CMCO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Columbus McKinnon Corporation (CMCO) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.43 with sales reaching $177.86M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 44.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -20.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -6.10% in year-over-year returns.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation (CMCO) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at Columbus McKinnon Corporation (CMCO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ramos Lara Mario Y., the company’s VP Global Product Development. SEC filings show that Ramos Lara Mario Y. sold 2,950 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 18 at a price of $38.80 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13151.0 shares.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 16 that Paradowski Mark R (VP – Information Services) sold a total of 6,193 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 16 and was made at $38.44 per share for $0.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21474.0 shares of the CMCO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 11, MCCORMICK PETER M (VP-CraneSolutions) disposed off 5,161 shares at an average price of $37.04 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 42,807 shares of Columbus McKinnon Corporation (CMCO).

Columbus McKinnon Corporation (CMCO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) that is trading 39.44% up over the past 12 months. Terex Corporation (TEX) is 40.12% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.24% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.62 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.7.