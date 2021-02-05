Commvault Systems Inc. (CVLT) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

315 institutions hold shares in Commvault Systems Inc. (CVLT), with 938.54k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.00% while institutional investors hold 97.04% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 47.01M, and float is at 46.48M with Short Float at 4.35%. Institutions hold 95.10% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.23 million shares valued at $213.58 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.14% of the CVLT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Starboard Value LP with 4.31 million shares valued at $175.95 million to account for 9.18% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 4.15 million shares representing 8.84% and valued at over $169.52 million, while AllianceBernstein, L.P. holds 6.12% of the shares totaling 2.88 million with a market value of $117.34 million.

Commvault Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CVLT) is 16.89% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.26 and a high of $65.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CVLT stock was last observed hovering at around $64.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.29% off its average median price target of $70.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.1% off the consensus price target high of $80.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -13.54% lower than the price target low of $57.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $64.72, the stock is 8.46% and 17.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.29 million and changing 0.45% at the moment leaves the stock 45.34% off its SMA200. CVLT registered 31.65% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 48.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $57.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $46.73.

The stock witnessed a 17.91% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 52.89%, and is 2.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.65% over the week and 3.79% over the month.

Commvault Systems Inc. (CVLT) has around 2533 employees, a market worth around $3.07B and $696.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 27.47. Profit margin for the company is -4.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 166.78% and -0.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.60%).

Commvault Systems Inc. (CVLT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Commvault Systems Inc. (CVLT) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Commvault Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.47 with sales reaching $182.34M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -264.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 10.70% in year-over-year returns.

Commvault Systems Inc. (CVLT) Insider Activity

A total of 46 insider transactions have happened at Commvault Systems Inc. (CVLT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Whalen James J., the company’s Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Whalen James J. sold 731 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $64.11 per share for a total of $46864.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24801.0 shares.

Commvault Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 01 that CAROLAN BRIAN (VP Finance and CFO) sold a total of 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 01 and was made at $63.92 per share for $1.92 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the CVLT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 29, CAROLAN BRIAN (VP Finance and CFO) disposed off 7,500 shares at an average price of $63.90 for $0.48 million. The insider now directly holds 149,957 shares of Commvault Systems Inc. (CVLT).

Commvault Systems Inc. (CVLT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include HP Inc. (HPQ) that is trading 19.15% up over the past 12 months. Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is 34.52% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 8.42% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.85 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.83.