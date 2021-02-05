Cryoport Inc. (CYRX) 2021 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 7.76% Upside

Cryoport Inc. (NASDAQ: CYRX) is 57.66% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.01 and a high of $84.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CYRX stock was last observed hovering at around $66.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.59% off its average median price target of $70.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.76% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -38.36% lower than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $69.18, the stock is 6.44% and 26.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.26 million and changing 3.89% at the moment leaves the stock 68.33% off its SMA200. CYRX registered 266.42% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 101.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $57.57 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $47.99.

The stock witnessed a 36.77% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 62.51%, and is 5.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.62% over the week and 9.13% over the month.

Cryoport Inc. (CYRX) has around 105 employees, a market worth around $2.90B and $39.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -55.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 431.74% and -18.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.00%).

Cryoport Inc. (CYRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cryoport Inc. (CYRX) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cryoport Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.11 with sales reaching $43.16M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -62.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 116.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 367.00% in year-over-year returns.

Cryoport Inc. (CYRX) Top Institutional Holders

252 institutions hold shares in Cryoport Inc. (CYRX), with 596.94k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.50% while institutional investors hold 96.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 39.15M, and float is at 39.13M with Short Float at 18.41%. Institutions hold 95.26% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Fred Alger Management, LLC with over 5.67 million shares valued at $268.73 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.29% of the CYRX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Invesco Ltd. with 2.85 million shares valued at $135.08 million to account for 7.19% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 2.79 million shares representing 7.04% and valued at over $132.29 million, while Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. holds 5.04% of the shares totaling 2.0 million with a market value of $94.73 million.

Cryoport Inc. (CYRX) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Cryoport Inc. (CYRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mandalam Ramkumar, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Mandalam Ramkumar sold 11,092 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 24 at a price of $48.00 per share for a total of $0.53 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20054.0 shares.

Cryoport Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 11 that BERMAN RICHARD J (Director) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 11 and was made at $55.55 per share for $1.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the CYRX stock.

Cryoport Inc. (CYRX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Greif Inc. (GEF) that is trading 10.74% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.19% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.43 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 9.97.