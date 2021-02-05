Cutera Inc. (CUTR) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

164 institutions hold shares in Cutera Inc. (CUTR), with 698.96k shares held by insiders accounting for 3.96% while institutional investors hold 92.82% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 17.60M, and float is at 16.93M with Short Float at 4.04%. Institutions hold 89.14% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.59 million shares valued at $49.13 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.69% of the CUTR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Victory Capital Management Inc. with 1.58 million shares valued at $38.05 million to account for 8.95% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Gamco Investors Inc which holds 1.25 million shares representing 7.11% and valued at over $23.79 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 6.17% of the shares totaling 1.09 million with a market value of $20.63 million.

Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR) is 17.21% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.07 and a high of $29.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CUTR stock was last observed hovering at around $27.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.2% off its average median price target of $27.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -0.93% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -66.24% lower than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.26, the stock is 12.33% and 18.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.15 million and changing 4.43% at the moment leaves the stock 58.28% off its SMA200. CUTR registered -2.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 90.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $24.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.96.

The stock witnessed a 18.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 38.26%, and is 14.41% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.43% over the week and 6.56% over the month.

Cutera Inc. (CUTR) has around 447 employees, a market worth around $508.40M and $149.50M in sales. Fwd P/E is 455.81. Profit margin for the company is -18.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 211.58% and -4.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-25.80%).

Cutera Inc. (CUTR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cutera Inc. (CUTR) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cutera Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.04 with sales reaching $44.52M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 60.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -21.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -14.00% in year-over-year returns.

Cutera Inc. (CUTR) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Cutera Inc. (CUTR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Zanotti Katherine S, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Zanotti Katherine S bought 3,085 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 21 at a price of $16.36 per share for a total of $50471.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20178.0 shares.

Cutera Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 19 that PLANTS J DANIEL (Director) bought a total of 4,611 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 19 and was made at $14.90 per share for $68704.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.55 million shares of the CUTR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 18, PLANTS J DANIEL (Director) acquired 43,618 shares at an average price of $14.91 for $0.65 million. The insider now directly holds 540,785 shares of Cutera Inc. (CUTR).

Cutera Inc. (CUTR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT) that is trading 35.94% up over the past 12 months. Misonix Inc. (MSON) is -17.79% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 12.51% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.6 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.66.