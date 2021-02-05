Delcath Systems Inc. (DCTH) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

22 institutions hold shares in Delcath Systems Inc. (DCTH), with 356.22k shares held by insiders accounting for 8.65% while institutional investors hold 21.78% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.36M, and float is at 5.02M with Short Float at 7.77%. Institutions hold 19.90% of the Float.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Squarepoint Ops LLC with over 24931.0 shares valued at $0.29 million. The investor’s holdings represent 34.26% of the DCTH Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Worth Venture Partners, LLC with 22598.0 shares valued at $0.26 million to account for 31.05% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Millennium Management LLC which holds 20741.0 shares representing 28.50% and valued at over $0.24 million, while Morgan Stanley holds 8.36% of the shares totaling 6084.0 with a market value of $70635.0.

Delcath Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: DCTH) is 11.83% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.15 and a high of $19.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DCTH stock was last observed hovering at around $19.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.87% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -5.47% lower than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.04, the stock is 17.47% and 19.58% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing 0.55% at the moment leaves the stock 67.38% off its SMA200. DCTH registered -25.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 57.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.39.

The stock witnessed a 17.12% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 73.51%, and is 27.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.32% over the week and 6.35% over the month.

Delcath Systems Inc. (DCTH) has around 43 employees, a market worth around $107.41M and $1.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 0.08. Distance from 52-week low is 289.13% and 0.50% from its 52-week high.

Delcath Systems Inc. (DCTH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Delcath Systems Inc. (DCTH) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Delcath Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.08 with sales reaching $500k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 31.90% this year.

Delcath Systems Inc. (DCTH) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Delcath Systems Inc. (DCTH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MICHEL GERARD J, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that MICHEL GERARD J bought 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 11 at a price of $13.25 per share for a total of $99375.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7500.0 shares.

Delcath Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 19 that Purpura John (Chief Operating Officer) bought a total of 1,600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 19 and was made at $12.68 per share for $20288.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14713.0 shares of the DCTH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 17, SALAMON STEVEN A J (Director) acquired 2,500 shares at an average price of $12.11 for $30280.0. The insider now directly holds 189,500 shares of Delcath Systems Inc. (DCTH).