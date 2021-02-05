DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRTT) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: DRTT) is -8.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.71 and a high of $3.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DRTT stock was last observed hovering at around $2.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.5% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -43.95% lower than the price target low of $1.57 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.26, the stock is -3.00% and 3.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing -1.31% at the moment leaves the stock 40.40% off its SMA200. DRTT registered -19.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 42.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.3216 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.7705.

The stock witnessed a -8.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 46.75%, and is -2.16% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.31% over the week and 6.39% over the month.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRTT) has around 1169 employees, a market worth around $191.38M and $182.51M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 218.31% and -28.71% from its 52-week high.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRTT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRTT) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021..

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRTT) Top Institutional Holders

58 institutions hold shares in DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRTT), with 11.05M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.05% while institutional investors hold 73.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 84.68M, and float is at 38.42M with Short Float at 2.28%. Institutions hold 64.03% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is MAK Capital One LLC with over 8.3 million shares valued at $13.12 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.80% of the DRTT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is 22NW, LP with 7.57 million shares valued at $11.96 million to account for 8.94% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are 683 Capital Management LLC which holds 7.07 million shares representing 8.35% and valued at over $11.17 million, while Robecosam AG holds 3.54% of the shares totaling 3.0 million with a market value of $4.74 million.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRTT) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRTT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Noll Shaun, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Noll Shaun bought 311,100 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 04 at a price of $3.16 per share for a total of $0.98 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7.42 million shares.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 04 that Noll Shaun (10% Owner) bought a total of 15,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 04 and was made at $2.95 per share for $45725.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.29 million shares of the DRTT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 03, Noll Shaun (10% Owner) acquired 258,600 shares at an average price of $2.78 for $0.72 million. The insider now directly holds 7,108,978 shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRTT).

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRTT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Patrick Industries Inc. (PATK) that is trading 30.24% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.04% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.89 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.87.