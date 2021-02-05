Eargo Inc. (EAR) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

26 institutions hold shares in Eargo Inc. (EAR), with 430.74k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.13% while institutional investors hold 55.04% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 39.64M, and float is at 37.76M with Short Float at 4.80%. Institutions hold 54.42% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Victory Capital Management Inc. with over 0.35 million shares valued at $15.74 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.92% of the EAR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. with 30806.0 shares valued at $1.38 million to account for 0.08% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Calamos Advisors LLC which holds 30089.0 shares representing 0.08% and valued at over $1.35 million, while CALPERS (California-Public Employees Retirement System) holds 0.05% of the shares totaling 17368.0 with a market value of $0.78 million.

Eargo Inc. (NASDAQ: EAR) is 44.07% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.58 and a high of $64.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EAR stock was last observed hovering at around $63.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.55% off its average median price target of $60.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.76% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -57.49% lower than the price target low of $41.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $64.57, the stock is 16.12% and 26.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing 2.46% at the moment leaves the stock 41.04% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $52.84 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $45.55.

The stock witnessed a 39.31% in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 85.65%, and is 18.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.79% over the week and 10.61% over the month.

Eargo Inc. (EAR) has around 214 employees, a market worth around $2.56B and $57.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 98.19% and 0.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (30.70%).

Eargo Inc. (EAR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Eargo Inc. (EAR) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Eargo Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.22 with sales reaching $20.03M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -30.90% this year.

Eargo Inc. (EAR) Insider Activity

A total of 56 insider transactions have happened at Eargo Inc. (EAR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 56 times.