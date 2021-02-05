Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE: ESTE) is 13.32% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.44 and a high of $6.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ESTE stock was last observed hovering at around $6.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.48% off the consensus price target high of $10.50 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -34.22% lower than the price target low of $4.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.04, the stock is 4.37% and 21.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.26 million and changing 0.67% at the moment leaves the stock 81.96% off its SMA200. ESTE registered 17.51% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 90.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.60.

The stock witnessed a -7.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 134.11%, and is 10.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.08% over the week and 6.92% over the month.

Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE) has around 69 employees, a market worth around $418.45M and $174.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 21.19. Profit margin for the company is -4.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 319.44% and -12.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.40%).

Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Earthstone Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.04 with sales reaching $40.77M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -98.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -22.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -39.00% in year-over-year returns.

Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE) Top Institutional Holders

66 institutions hold shares in Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE), with 8.46M shares held by insiders accounting for 28.00% while institutional investors hold 71.47% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 30.07M, and float is at 22.67M with Short Float at 4.83%. Institutions hold 51.45% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Investment Counselors of Maryland with over 1.52 million shares valued at $3.94 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.04% of the ESTE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC with 1.39 million shares valued at $3.59 million to account for 4.59% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 1.33 million shares representing 4.40% and valued at over $3.44 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 4.05% of the shares totaling 1.22 million with a market value of $3.17 million.

Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lumpkin Mark Jr, the company’s EVP and CFO. SEC filings show that Lumpkin Mark Jr sold 29,976 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 12 at a price of $6.25 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

Earthstone Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 07 that Warburg Pincus Private Equity (10% Owner) bought a total of 638,744 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 07 and was made at $3.99 per share for $2.55 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13.36 million shares of the ESTE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 07, Warburg Pincus Energy (E&P) Pa (10% Owner) acquired 638,744 shares at an average price of $3.99 for $2.55 million. The insider now directly holds 13,358,338 shares of Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE).

Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Continental Resources Inc. (CLR) that is trading -26.73% down over the past 12 months. Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) is -35.77% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -55.45% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.71 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.75.