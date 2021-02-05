ECMOHO Limited (MOHO): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:MOHO Stock Is Going Next

ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ: MOHO) is 8.89% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.29 and a high of $11.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MOHO stock was last observed hovering at around $2.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.0% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 51.0% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.45, the stock is 6.16% and 5.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 2.30% at the moment leaves the stock 3.75% off its SMA200. MOHO registered -65.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.2773 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.9126.

The stock witnessed a 5.15% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 87.02%, and is 8.41% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.91% over the week and 7.10% over the month.

ECMOHO Limited (MOHO) has around 677 employees, a market worth around $87.73M and $336.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -4.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 89.92% and -78.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.70%).

ECMOHO Limited (MOHO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ECMOHO Limited (MOHO) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ECMOHO Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $100.47M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 104.40% this year.

ECMOHO Limited (MOHO) Top Institutional Holders

4 institutions hold shares in ECMOHO Limited (MOHO), with 9.91M shares held by insiders accounting for 28.35% while institutional investors hold 1.11% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 34.95M, and float is at 12.24M with Short Float at 0.08%. Institutions hold 0.80% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 96807.0 shares valued at $0.13 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.21% of the MOHO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is HRT Financial LLC with 38557.0 shares valued at $53208.0 to account for 0.88% of the shares outstanding.