Endava plc (DAVA) Is Up 10.64% in 2021 With Lots of Room to Run

Endava plc (NYSE: DAVA) is 10.64% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.21 and a high of $83.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DAVA stock was last observed hovering at around $83.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.82%.

Currently trading at $84.92, the stock is 6.80% and 14.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing 2.19% at the moment leaves the stock 43.28% off its SMA200. DAVA registered 77.99% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 59.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $77.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $64.50.

The stock witnessed a 12.14% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.43%, and is 6.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.29% over the week and 3.05% over the month.

Endava plc (DAVA) has around 6624 employees, a market worth around $4.70B and $499.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 274.82 and Fwd P/E is 46.28. Profit margin for the company is 3.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 212.09% and 1.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.00%).

Endava plc (DAVA) Analyst Forecasts

Endava plc quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $26.1 with sales reaching $140.97M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 23.70% year-over-year.

Endava plc (DAVA) Top Institutional Holders

149 institutions hold shares in Endava plc (DAVA), with 5.45k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.01% while institutional investors hold 65.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 54.49M, and float is at 18.44M with Short Float at 0.32%. Institutions hold 65.00% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BAMCO Inc. with over 2.29 million shares valued at $144.82 million. The investor’s holdings represent 31.45% of the DAVA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 1.91 million shares valued at $120.6 million to account for 26.19% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 1.78 million shares representing 24.42% and valued at over $112.42 million, while Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC holds 19.79% of the shares totaling 1.44 million with a market value of $91.13 million.