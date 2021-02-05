Envestnet Inc. (ENV) 2021 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 19.43% Upside

Envestnet Inc. (NYSE: ENV) is 2.81% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $45.53 and a high of $92.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ENV stock was last observed hovering at around $81.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.65% off its average median price target of $95.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.43% off the consensus price target high of $105.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 6.0% higher than the price target low of $90.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $84.60, the stock is 1.43% and 3.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.27 million and changing 3.23% at the moment leaves the stock 8.99% off its SMA200. ENV registered 1.83% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $83.05 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $81.06.

The stock witnessed a 4.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.79%, and is 5.76% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.14% over the week and 3.09% over the month.

Envestnet Inc. (ENV) has around 4190 employees, a market worth around $4.76B and $974.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 31.31. Profit margin for the company is -0.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 85.81% and -8.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.00%).

Envestnet Inc. (ENV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Envestnet Inc. (ENV) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Envestnet Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.65 with sales reaching $258.66M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -371.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.70% in year-over-year returns.

Envestnet Inc. (ENV) Top Institutional Holders

377 institutions hold shares in Envestnet Inc. (ENV), with 1.36M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.52% while institutional investors hold 111.51% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 53.80M, and float is at 51.08M with Short Float at 4.63%. Institutions hold 108.70% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 8.57 million shares valued at $660.98 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.88% of the ENV Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.73 million shares valued at $365.12 million to account for 8.77% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wells Fargo & Company which holds 3.65 million shares representing 6.76% and valued at over $281.51 million, while JP Morgan Chase & Company holds 4.34% of the shares totaling 2.34 million with a market value of $180.76 million.

Envestnet Inc. (ENV) Insider Activity

A total of 54 insider transactions have happened at Envestnet Inc. (ENV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 46 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Crager William, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Crager William sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 16 at a price of $82.36 per share for a total of $2.06 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.22 million shares.

Envestnet Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 26 that O’Brien Shelly (Chief Legal Officer) sold a total of 5,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 26 and was made at $82.99 per share for $0.46 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 26887.0 shares of the ENV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 23, Arora Anil (Director) disposed off 2,500 shares at an average price of $84.54 for $0.21 million. The insider now directly holds 22,169 shares of Envestnet Inc. (ENV).

Envestnet Inc. (ENV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include MSCI Inc. (MSCI) that is trading 45.74% up over the past 12 months. Value Line Inc. (VALU) is -11.80% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 10.59% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.11 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.96.