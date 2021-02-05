Everest Re Group Ltd. (RE) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Everest Re Group Ltd. (NYSE: RE) is -5.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $157.32 and a high of $294.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RE stock was last observed hovering at around $214.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 6.65% off its average median price target of $256.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.27% off the consensus price target high of $308.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 5.99% higher than the price target low of $235.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $220.93, the stock is -3.39% and -4.24% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.27 million and changing 3.10% at the moment leaves the stock 3.67% off its SMA200. RE registered -22.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 0.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $229.96 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $219.99.

The stock witnessed a -2.34% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.45%, and is 1.76% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.72% over the week and 2.43% over the month.

Everest Re Group Ltd. (RE) has around 1603 employees, a market worth around $9.08B and $9.06B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.01 and Fwd P/E is 9.26. Profit margin for the company is 5.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.43% and -24.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.70%).

Everest Re Group Ltd. (RE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Everest Re Group Ltd. (RE) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.16 with sales reaching $2.32B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -64.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 17.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 19.10% in year-over-year returns.

Everest Re Group Ltd. (RE) Top Institutional Holders

686 institutions hold shares in Everest Re Group Ltd. (RE), with 716.58k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.79% while institutional investors hold 103.02% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 39.48M, and float is at 39.25M with Short Float at 1.91%. Institutions hold 101.17% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 4.39 million shares valued at $867.97 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.99% of the RE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 4.16 million shares valued at $821.26 million to account for 10.40% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Boston Partners which holds 2.23 million shares representing 5.57% and valued at over $440.07 million, while Capital International Investors holds 5.13% of the shares totaling 2.05 million with a market value of $405.36 million.

Everest Re Group Ltd. (RE) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Everest Re Group Ltd. (RE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WEBER JOHN A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that WEBER JOHN A sold 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 04 at a price of $215.35 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6096.0 shares.

Everest Re Group Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 20 that Doucette John P (President/CEO Reinsurance Div) sold a total of 1,006 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 20 and was made at $215.75 per share for $0.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23698.0 shares of the RE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 17, Doucette John P (President/CEO Reinsurance Div) disposed off 994 shares at an average price of $223.05 for $0.22 million. The insider now directly holds 24,704 shares of Everest Re Group Ltd. (RE).

Everest Re Group Ltd. (RE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Maiden Holdings Ltd. (MHLD) that is trading 173.93% up over the past 12 months. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) is -18.47% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 8.07% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.69 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.68.