Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (SVVC) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 40.72% Change This Year

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ: SVVC) is 40.72% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.72 and a high of $6.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SVVC stock was last observed hovering at around $6.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08%.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $6.29, the stock is 20.19% and 31.86% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.1 million and changing 1.29% at the moment leaves the stock 48.90% off its SMA200. SVVC registered -6.68% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 24.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.85 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.38.

The stock witnessed a 41.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 99.05%, and is 5.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.23% over the week and 6.27% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 131.25% and -8.31% from its 52-week high.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (SVVC) Analyst Forecasts

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0., but quarterly earnings will post -13.70% year-over-year.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (SVVC) Top Institutional Holders

25 institutions hold shares in Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (SVVC), with 975.16k shares held by insiders accounting for 14.15% while institutional investors hold 8.25% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 7.08% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC with over 0.12 million shares valued at $0.48 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.70% of the SVVC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Yakira Capital Management, Inc. with 84409.0 shares valued at $0.35 million to account for 1.22% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Advisor Group, Inc. which holds 49101.0 shares representing 0.71% and valued at over $0.2 million, while Royal Bank of Canada holds 0.60% of the shares totaling 41189.0 with a market value of $0.17 million.