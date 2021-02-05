Five Star Senior Living Inc. (FVE) Is Up 16.81% in 2021 With Lots of Room to Run

Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ: FVE) is 16.81% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.13 and a high of $8.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FVE stock was last observed hovering at around $7.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17% off its average median price target of $8.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 5.18% off the consensus price target high of $8.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 5.18% higher than the price target low of $8.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.06, the stock is 9.13% and 13.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing 2.15% at the moment leaves the stock 57.72% off its SMA200. FVE registered 74.84% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 77.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.71.

The stock witnessed a 12.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 71.49%, and is 13.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.10% over the week and 5.80% over the month.

Five Star Senior Living Inc. (FVE) has around 15600 employees, a market worth around $249.13M and $1.23B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.79 and Fwd P/E is 21.21. Profit margin for the company is 0.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 278.40% and -4.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-15.90%).

Five Star Senior Living Inc. (FVE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Five Star Senior Living Inc. (FVE) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Five Star Senior Living Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.08 with sales reaching $291.02M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 73.20% this year.

Five Star Senior Living Inc. (FVE) Top Institutional Holders

130 institutions hold shares in Five Star Senior Living Inc. (FVE), with 21.12M shares held by insiders accounting for 66.90% while institutional investors hold 108.19% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 31.49M, and float is at 10.45M with Short Float at 3.10%. Institutions hold 35.81% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is V3 Capital Management, L.P. with over 1.54 million shares valued at $7.83 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.89% of the FVE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Madison Avenue Partners, LP with 1.29 million shares valued at $6.55 million to account for 4.09% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 1.18 million shares representing 3.75% and valued at over $6.0 million, while Newtyn Management, LLC holds 3.22% of the shares totaling 1.02 million with a market value of $5.16 million.

Five Star Senior Living Inc. (FVE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) that is trading -20.90% down over the past 12 months. The Ensign Group Inc. (ENSG) is 80.81% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -16.24% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.38 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.54.