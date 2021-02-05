Globus Medical Inc. (GMED) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

477 institutions hold shares in Globus Medical Inc. (GMED), with 867.36k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.88% while institutional investors hold 69.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 98.22M, and float is at 75.38M with Short Float at 1.74%. Institutions hold 68.39% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 7.2 million shares valued at $356.62 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.30% of the GMED Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.67 million shares valued at $330.5 million to account for 6.76% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Janus Henderson Group PLC which holds 6.35 million shares representing 6.44% and valued at over $314.7 million, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 4.47% of the shares totaling 4.41 million with a market value of $218.22 million.

Globus Medical Inc. (NYSE: GMED) is -2.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.41 and a high of $68.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GMED stock was last observed hovering at around $62.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.26% off its average median price target of $69.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.48% off the consensus price target high of $79.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -15.65% lower than the price target low of $55.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $63.61, the stock is -1.34% and 0.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.28 million and changing 2.02% at the moment leaves the stock 17.14% off its SMA200. GMED registered 18.19% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $64.62 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $56.78.

The stock witnessed a -1.41% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.40%, and is 0.95% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.37% over the week and 2.40% over the month.

Globus Medical Inc. (GMED) has around 2000 employees, a market worth around $6.41B and $767.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 68.92 and Fwd P/E is 31.68. Profit margin for the company is 12.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 90.39% and -6.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.80%).

Globus Medical Inc. (GMED) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Globus Medical Inc. (GMED) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Globus Medical Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.51 with sales reaching $231.22M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 9.20% in year-over-year returns.

Globus Medical Inc. (GMED) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Globus Medical Inc. (GMED) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Huller Kelly, the company’s SVP, GC, Corporate Secretary. SEC filings show that Huller Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 28 at a price of $66.15 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Globus Medical Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 17 that Demski David M (President, CEO) sold a total of 164,719 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 17 and was made at $64.20 per share for $10.57 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the GMED stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 16, Demski David M (President, CEO) disposed off 52,356 shares at an average price of $64.20 for $3.36 million. The insider now directly holds 148,855 shares of Globus Medical Inc. (GMED).

Globus Medical Inc. (GMED): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NuVasive Inc. (NUVA) that is trading -25.58% down over the past 12 months. Stryker Corporation (SYK) is 8.89% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.87% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.4 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.23.