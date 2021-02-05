Gores Holdings V Inc. (GRSV) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Gores Holdings V Inc. (NASDAQ: GRSV) is 4.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.66 and a high of $21.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GRSV stock was last observed hovering at around $10.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13%.

Currently trading at $10.85, the stock is 0.96% and 4.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.27 million and changing -1.18% at the moment leaves the stock 6.46% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.58 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.17.

The stock witnessed a 2.84% in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.71%, and is 3.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.19% over the week and 2.28% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 12.32% and -50.09% from its 52-week high.

Gores Holdings V Inc. (GRSV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gores Holdings V Inc. (GRSV) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gores Holdings V Inc. (GRSV) Top Institutional Holders

10 institutions hold shares in Gores Holdings V Inc. (GRSV), with institutional investors hold 10.07% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 10.07% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Fir Tree Capital Management LLP with over 2.0 million shares valued at $20.2 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.81% of the GRSV Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is RP Investment Advisors LP with 1.2 million shares valued at $12.12 million to account for 2.29% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are LH Capital Markets, LLC which holds 0.5 million shares representing 0.95% and valued at over $5.05 million, while HBK Investments, L.P. holds 0.95% of the shares totaling 0.5 million with a market value of $5.05 million.