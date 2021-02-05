Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:HARP Stock Is Going Next

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HARP) is 20.41% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.27 and a high of $25.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HARP stock was last observed hovering at around $20.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03%.

Currently trading at $20.00, the stock is -4.47% and 14.32% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing -0.15% at the moment leaves the stock 25.08% off its SMA200. HARP registered 23.84% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 57.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.16 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.74.

The stock witnessed a 4.60% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.79%, and is 7.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.41% over the week and 8.72% over the month.

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) has around 77 employees, a market worth around $620.00M and $12.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 94.74% and -20.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-61.80%).

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) Analyst Forecasts

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.54 with sales reaching $5.18M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -123.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 162.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 131.90% in year-over-year returns.

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) Top Institutional Holders

118 institutions hold shares in Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP), with 2.81M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.09% while institutional investors hold 89.92% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 25.08M, and float is at 12.87M with Short Float at 5.84%. Institutions hold 79.95% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is MPM Asset Management, LLC with over 4.52 million shares valued at $76.87 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.83% of the HARP Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is MPM ONCOLOGY IMPACT MANAGEMENT LP with 3.9 million shares valued at $66.23 million to account for 15.36% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are New Leaf Venture Partners, L.l.c. which holds 2.92 million shares representing 11.51% and valued at over $49.63 million, while Orbimed Advisors LLC. holds 7.23% of the shares totaling 1.84 million with a market value of $31.19 million.

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MPM BioVentures 2014, L.P., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that MPM BioVentures 2014, L.P. sold 29,730 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 04 at a price of $20.37 per share for a total of $0.61 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.51 million shares.

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 03 that MPM BioVentures 2014, L.P. (10% Owner) sold a total of 41,922 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 03 and was made at $20.21 per share for $0.85 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.54 million shares of the HARP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 02, MPM BioVentures 2014, L.P. (10% Owner) disposed off 48,421 shares at an average price of $20.13 for $0.97 million. The insider now directly holds 3,584,709 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP).