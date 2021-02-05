Here are the top Institutional holders of Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) shares

155 institutions hold shares in Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO), with 2.92M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.40% while institutional investors hold 102.40% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 34.00M, and float is at 29.35M with Short Float at 7.85%. Institutions hold 93.80% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Apple Tree Partners IV, L.P. with over 5.83 million shares valued at $179.51 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.79% of the AKRO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Janus Henderson Group PLC with 3.54 million shares valued at $108.86 million to account for 10.18% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are venBio Partners LLC which holds 2.44 million shares representing 7.04% and valued at over $75.26 million, while Redmile Group, LLC holds 6.73% of the shares totaling 2.34 million with a market value of $71.94 million.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRO) is 16.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.78 and a high of $41.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AKRO stock was last observed hovering at around $29.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.55% off its average median price target of $64.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.03% off the consensus price target high of $79.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 33.33% higher than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.00, the stock is 3.54% and 7.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing 1.87% at the moment leaves the stock 3.21% off its SMA200. AKRO registered 15.07% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $27.72 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $30.49.

The stock witnessed a 24.79% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.77%, and is 4.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.39% over the week and 6.48% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 178.29% and -27.11% from its 52-week high.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.59.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.50% this year.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Young Jonathan, the company’s Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Young Jonathan sold 3,055 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $29.24 per share for a total of $89321.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 08 that Young Jonathan (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 08 and was made at $28.12 per share for $0.28 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.18 million shares of the AKRO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 04, Young Jonathan (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 3,060 shares at an average price of $25.29 for $77399.0. The insider now directly holds 181,785 shares of Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO).