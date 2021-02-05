Here are the top Institutional holders of Federal Signal Corporation (FSS) shares

319 institutions hold shares in Federal Signal Corporation (FSS), with 1.22M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.01% while institutional investors hold 94.18% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 60.30M, and float is at 59.30M with Short Float at 2.05%. Institutions hold 92.28% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 8.64 million shares valued at $252.76 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.28% of the FSS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.81 million shares valued at $111.36 million to account for 6.29% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 3.33 million shares representing 5.50% and valued at over $97.43 million, while Van Berkom & Associates Inc. holds 4.64% of the shares totaling 2.81 million with a market value of $82.12 million.

Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE: FSS) is 2.95% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.32 and a high of $36.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FSS stock was last observed hovering at around $33.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.38% off its average median price target of $33.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.63% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -10.16% lower than the price target low of $31.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.15, the stock is -1.00% and 2.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing 1.13% at the moment leaves the stock 10.46% off its SMA200. FSS registered 2.89% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $33.79 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $31.88.

The stock witnessed a 3.42% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.79%, and is 3.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.47% over the week and 2.89% over the month.

Federal Signal Corporation (FSS) has around 3600 employees, a market worth around $2.09B and $1.15B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.13 and Fwd P/E is 18.66. Profit margin for the company is 8.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 46.44% and -5.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.60%).

Federal Signal Corporation (FSS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Federal Signal Corporation (FSS) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Federal Signal Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.41 with sales reaching $291.59M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -7.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -7.30% in year-over-year returns.

Federal Signal Corporation (FSS) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Federal Signal Corporation (FSS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Owens William F, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Owens William F sold 7,250 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 20 at a price of $32.47 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66714.0 shares.

Federal Signal Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 19 that Owens William F (Director) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 19 and was made at $33.33 per share for $0.83 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 73964.0 shares of the FSS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 03, Vinokur Svetlana (VP, Treasurer & Corp. Develop.) disposed off 10,171 shares at an average price of $30.27 for $0.31 million. The insider now directly holds 23,771 shares of Federal Signal Corporation (FSS).

Federal Signal Corporation (FSS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cintas Corporation (CTAS) that is trading 16.10% up over the past 12 months. Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (KNDI) is 110.69% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 22.18% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.95 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.95.