Here are the top Institutional holders of Holly Energy Partners L.P. (HEP) shares

117 institutions hold shares in Holly Energy Partners L.P. (HEP), with 59.87M shares held by insiders accounting for 56.78% while institutional investors hold 74.69% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 105.44M, and float is at 45.57M with Short Float at 1.34%. Institutions hold 32.28% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Alps Advisors Inc. with over 5.75 million shares valued at $81.7 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.46% of the HEP Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Invesco Ltd. with 5.42 million shares valued at $65.71 million to account for 5.14% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Energy Income Partners, LLC which holds 4.27 million shares representing 4.05% and valued at over $51.75 million, while Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. holds 2.60% of the shares totaling 2.75 million with a market value of $33.31 million.

Holly Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE: HEP) is 2.18% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.57 and a high of $23.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HEP stock was last observed hovering at around $14.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.91% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 14.65% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.51, the stock is -1.85% and 1.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.15 million and changing 0.28% at the moment leaves the stock 3.39% off its SMA200. HEP registered -37.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.44 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.62.

The stock witnessed a 1.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.13%, and is -1.36% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.12% over the week and 3.33% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 9.28 and Fwd P/E is 7.68. Profit margin for the company is 32.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 120.85% and -39.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.60%).

Holly Energy Partners L.P. (HEP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Holly Energy Partners L.P. (HEP) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Holly Energy Partners L.P. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.43 with sales reaching $124.97M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 25.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -7.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -5.10% in year-over-year returns.

Holly Energy Partners L.P. (HEP) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Holly Energy Partners L.P. (HEP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Norwood Kenneth, the company’s VP and Controller. SEC filings show that Norwood Kenneth bought 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 18 at a price of $7.22 per share for a total of $25270.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 43492.0 shares.

Holly Energy Partners L.P. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 09 that Norwood Kenneth (VP and Controller) bought a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 09 and was made at $15.46 per share for $46380.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 39992.0 shares of the HEP stock.

Holly Energy Partners L.P. (HEP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) that is trading -59.55% down over the past 12 months. HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC) is -32.09% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -42.14% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.86 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.45.