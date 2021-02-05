Here are the top Institutional holders of Hutchison China MediTech Limited (HCM) shares

220 institutions hold shares in Hutchison China MediTech Limited (HCM), with 8.61M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.26% while institutional investors hold 36.04% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 145.54M, and float is at 63.90M with Short Float at 1.54%. Institutions hold 33.78% of the Float.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital International Ltd /ca/ with over 4.81 million shares valued at $155.21 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.60% of the HCM Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital International Investors with 4.51 million shares valued at $145.59 million to account for 3.38% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Schroder Investment Management Group which holds 3.81 million shares representing 2.86% and valued at over $123.1 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 2.54% of the shares totaling 3.39 million with a market value of $109.61 million.

Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ: HCM) is 10.87% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.74 and a high of $37.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HCM stock was last observed hovering at around $34.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.25% off its average median price target of $42.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.34% off the consensus price target high of $46.92 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -3.44% lower than the price target low of $34.32 for the same period.

Currently trading at $35.50, the stock is 4.35% and 12.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.15 million and changing 3.65% at the moment leaves the stock 21.55% off its SMA200. HCM registered 36.54% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $32.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $31.68.

The stock witnessed a -2.79% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.78%, and is 11.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.19% over the week and 4.78% over the month.

Hutchison China MediTech Limited (HCM) has around 853 employees, a market worth around $5.17B and $209.46M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 140.84% and -4.05% from its 52-week high.

Hutchison China MediTech Limited (HCM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hutchison China MediTech Limited (HCM) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hutchison China MediTech Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.70% year-over-year.

Hutchison China MediTech Limited (HCM): Who are the competitors?

Omeros Corporation (OMER) is 64.14% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -14.65% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.13 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.16.