Here are the top Institutional holders of NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. (NXRT) shares

261 institutions hold shares in NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. (NXRT), with 2.52M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.25% while institutional investors hold 91.45% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 24.37M, and float is at 22.09M with Short Float at 2.90%. Institutions hold 82.08% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.13 million shares valued at $182.98 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.77% of the NXRT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.31 million shares valued at $102.23 million to account for 9.37% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 1.05 million shares representing 4.26% and valued at over $46.5 million, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 3.00% of the shares totaling 0.74 million with a market value of $32.75 million.

NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. (NYSE: NXRT) is -2.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.06 and a high of $52.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NXRT stock was last observed hovering at around $40.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24% off its average median price target of $49.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.0% off the consensus price target high of $52.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 4.47% higher than the price target low of $43.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $41.08, the stock is -1.55% and -2.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.14 million and changing 0.59% at the moment leaves the stock 4.46% off its SMA200. NXRT registered -15.68% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $41.66 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $42.28.

The stock witnessed a -0.70% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.71%, and is 2.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.12% over the week and 3.13% over the month.

NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. (NXRT) has around 3 employees, a market worth around $1.03B and $203.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.29. Profit margin for the company is 17.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 95.06% and -22.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.50%).

NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. (NXRT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. (NXRT) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.2 with sales reaching $51.17M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -58.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 13.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.00% in year-over-year returns.

NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. (NXRT) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. (NXRT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Wood Catherine D, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Wood Catherine D bought 2,400 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 21 at a price of $41.14 per share for a total of $98736.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2400.0 shares.

NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 03 that DONDERO JAMES D (President) bought a total of 94,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 03 and was made at $21.81 per share for $2.06 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.33 million shares of the NXRT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 30, DONDERO JAMES D (President) disposed off 411,356 shares at an average price of $25.00 for $10.28 million. The insider now directly holds 935,376 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. (NXRT).

NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. (NXRT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) that is trading -1.77% down over the past 12 months. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (CHCT) is -0.96% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 20.02% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.51 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.59.