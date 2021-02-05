Here are the top Institutional holders of Outset Medical Inc. (OM) shares

109 institutions hold shares in Outset Medical Inc. (OM), with 236.56k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.55% while institutional investors hold 68.15% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 40.99M, and float is at 28.63M with Short Float at 3.72%. Institutions hold 67.77% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Warburg Pincus LLC with over 8.97 million shares valued at $448.57 million. The investor’s holdings represent 21.01% of the OM Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 6.35 million shares valued at $317.46 million to account for 14.87% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 4.58 million shares representing 10.72% and valued at over $228.97 million, while D1 Capital Partners, LP holds 10.72% of the shares totaling 4.58 million with a market value of $228.79 million.

Outset Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: OM) is -4.98% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $42.50 and a high of $66.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OM stock was last observed hovering at around $53.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $58.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.91% off the consensus price target high of $65.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -3.87% lower than the price target low of $52.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $54.01, the stock is 5.56% and 0.84% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing 0.22% at the moment leaves the stock 4.38% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $52.15 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $51.72.

The stock witnessed a 8.37% in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.69%, and is 1.91% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.75% over the week and 5.36% over the month.

Outset Medical Inc. (OM) has around 273 employees, a market worth around $2.36B and $39.77M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 27.08% and -19.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.50%).

Outset Medical Inc. (OM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Outset Medical Inc. (OM) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Outset Medical Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.66 with sales reaching $13.77M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -37.20% this year.

Outset Medical Inc. (OM) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Outset Medical Inc. (OM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Warburg Pincus X, L.P., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Warburg Pincus X, L.P. sold 552,934 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 05 at a price of $50.35 per share for a total of $27.84 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Outset Medical Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 05 that WARBURG PINCUS LLC (Director) sold a total of 552,934 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 05 and was made at $50.35 per share for $27.84 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the OM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 07, WARBURG PINCUS LLC (Director) disposed off 3,686,225 shares at an average price of $50.35 for $185.6 million. The insider now directly holds 163,839 shares of Outset Medical Inc. (OM).