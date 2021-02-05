Here are the top Institutional holders of Permianville Royalty Trust (PVL) shares

15 institutions hold shares in Permianville Royalty Trust (PVL), with 10.49M shares held by insiders accounting for 31.80% while institutional investors hold 5.96% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 33.00M, and float is at 22.51M with Short Float at 0.30%. Institutions hold 4.06% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wells Fargo & Company with over 0.95 million shares valued at $0.66 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.88% of the PVL Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Holt Capital Advisors, L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners, L.P. with 74955.0 shares valued at $52431.0 to account for 0.23% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Advisor Group, Inc. which holds 71250.0 shares representing 0.22% and valued at over $49839.0, while Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 0.17% of the shares totaling 55071.0 with a market value of $38522.0.

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE: PVL) is 64.05% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.46 and a high of $2.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PVL stock was last observed hovering at around $1.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.0% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 40.0% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.20, the stock is 11.67% and 34.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.15 million and changing -3.23% at the moment leaves the stock 21.89% off its SMA200. PVL registered -37.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.9464 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.8286.

The stock witnessed a 51.90% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 137.62%, and is -24.53% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.03% over the week and 9.90% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 5.33. Profit margin for the company is 98.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 160.87% and -41.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.30%).

Permianville Royalty Trust (PVL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Permianville Royalty Trust (PVL) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Permianville Royalty Trust is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $8.9M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -33.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 268.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -26.40% in year-over-year returns.