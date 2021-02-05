Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AVIR)

12 institutions hold shares in Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVIR), with 7.9M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.57% while institutional investors hold 22.35% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 66.93M, and float is at 55.46M with Short Float at 4.09%. Institutions hold 20.21% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Congress Asset Management with over 33010.0 shares valued at $1.38 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.04% of the AVIR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is CALPERS (California-Public Employees Retirement System) with 28472.0 shares valued at $1.19 million to account for 0.03% of the shares outstanding.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AVIR) is 96.17% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.15 and a high of $89.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AVIR stock was last observed hovering at around $88.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -6.31% off its average median price target of $57.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -24.18% off the consensus price target high of $66.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -67.27% lower than the price target low of $49.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $81.96, the stock is 41.98% and 89.50% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing -7.15% at the moment leaves the stock 103.04% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $47.83 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $39.62.

The stock witnessed a 96.08% in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 191.15%, and is 38.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.44% over the week and 10.34% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 22.15. Distance from 52-week low is 239.38% and -8.83% from its 52-week high.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVIR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVIR) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.16 with sales reaching $45M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -54.80% this year.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVIR) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVIR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 13 times.