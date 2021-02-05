Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Casey’s General Stores Inc. (NASDAQ: CASY)

501 institutions hold shares in Casey’s General Stores Inc. (CASY), with 166.58k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.45% while institutional investors hold 87.32% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 37.03M, and float is at 36.77M with Short Float at 1.93%. Institutions hold 86.93% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 5.29 million shares valued at $939.96 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.33% of the CASY Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.73 million shares valued at $663.48 million to account for 10.11% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 3.15 million shares representing 8.53% and valued at over $559.41 million, while ClearBridge Investments, LLC holds 3.36% of the shares totaling 1.24 million with a market value of $220.61 million.

Casey’s General Stores Inc. (NASDAQ: CASY) is 6.38% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $114.01 and a high of $209.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CASY stock was last observed hovering at around $186.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.95% off its average median price target of $206.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.48% off the consensus price target high of $242.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -11.77% lower than the price target low of $170.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $190.01, the stock is -0.23% and 3.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing 2.12% at the moment leaves the stock 10.95% off its SMA200. CASY registered 16.43% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $185.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $179.25.

The stock witnessed a 6.86% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.83%, and is -2.71% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.18% over the week and 3.05% over the month.

Casey’s General Stores Inc. (CASY) has around 17282 employees, a market worth around $7.31B and $8.38B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.55 and Fwd P/E is 23.74. Profit margin for the company is 3.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 66.66% and -9.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.40%).

Casey’s General Stores Inc. (CASY) Analyst Forecasts

Casey’s General Stores Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/14/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.03 with sales reaching $2B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 28.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -8.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -10.80% in year-over-year returns.

Casey’s General Stores Inc. (CASY) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Casey’s General Stores Inc. (CASY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Johnson Brian Joseph, the company’s SVP, IR & Bus. Dev.. SEC filings show that Johnson Brian Joseph sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 04 at a price of $177.19 per share for a total of $0.53 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14089.0 shares.

Casey’s General Stores Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 30 that Jackowski Julia L (Chief Legal Officer, Secretary) sold a total of 1,533 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 30 and was made at $179.38 per share for $0.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16089.0 shares of the CASY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 19, Bridgewater Diane C (Director) disposed off 905 shares at an average price of $155.15 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 13,133 shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc. (CASY).

Casey’s General Stores Inc. (CASY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Weis Markets Inc. (WMK) that is trading 35.38% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.05% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.73 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.56.