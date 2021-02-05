Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: GECC)

22 institutions hold shares in Great Elm Capital Corporation (GECC), with 6.11M shares held by insiders accounting for 27.79% while institutional investors hold 31.40% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 22.68% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Acuitas Investments LLC with over 0.34 million shares valued at $1.14 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.54% of the GECC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 0.25 million shares valued at $0.85 million to account for 1.14% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership which holds 0.11 million shares representing 0.51% and valued at over $0.38 million, while Two Sigma Advisers, LP holds 0.22% of the shares totaling 48572.0 with a market value of $0.16 million.

Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: GECC) is -12.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.15 and a high of $7.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GECC stock was last observed hovering at around $3.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $3.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.71% off the consensus price target high of $3.50 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 9.71% higher than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.16, the stock is -5.92% and -11.48% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing 2.60% at the moment leaves the stock -12.15% off its SMA200. GECC registered -58.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.5615 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.6480.

The stock witnessed a -11.48% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.12%, and is -0.63% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.60% over the week and 3.80% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 8.10. Distance from 52-week low is 46.91% and -59.04% from its 52-week high.

Great Elm Capital Corporation (GECC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Great Elm Capital Corporation (GECC) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Great Elm Capital Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.11 with sales reaching $6.1M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -37.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -14.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -13.00% in year-over-year returns.

Great Elm Capital Corporation (GECC) Insider Activity

A total of 84 insider transactions have happened at Great Elm Capital Corporation (GECC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 84 times.