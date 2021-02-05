Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MGTA)

133 institutions hold shares in Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA), with 5.66M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.79% while institutional investors hold 80.16% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 48.26M, and float is at 42.61M with Short Float at 4.37%. Institutions hold 70.71% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is TRV GP IV, LLC with over 8.01 million shares valued at $54.46 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.58% of the MGTA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. with 4.27 million shares valued at $29.0 million to account for 8.83% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Casdin Capital, LLC which holds 3.35 million shares representing 6.93% and valued at over $22.75 million, while Eventide Asset Management LLC holds 4.88% of the shares totaling 2.36 million with a market value of $16.05 million.

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MGTA) is 18.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.76 and a high of $14.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MGTA stock was last observed hovering at around $9.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.55% off its average median price target of $15.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.68% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 28.38% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.31, the stock is 7.72% and 18.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing -5.58% at the moment leaves the stock 18.14% off its SMA200. MGTA registered -27.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.18 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.36.

The stock witnessed a 20.21% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 38.96%, and is 7.51% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.04% over the week and 6.87% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 61.63% and -34.67% from its 52-week high.

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.41.The EPS is expected to grow by 33.80% this year.

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Booth Bruce, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Booth Bruce bought 1,250,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 29 at a price of $8.00 per share for a total of $10.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.25 million shares.