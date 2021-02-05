Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Model N Inc. (NYSE: MODN)

257 institutions hold shares in Model N Inc. (MODN), with 6.18M shares held by insiders accounting for 17.75% while institutional investors hold 116.90% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 34.69M, and float is at 32.27M with Short Float at 9.17%. Institutions hold 96.14% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Fred Alger Management, LLC with over 3.45 million shares valued at $121.71 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.84% of the MODN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC with 3.13 million shares valued at $111.79 million to account for 8.94% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 2.55 million shares representing 7.27% and valued at over $89.92 million, while Neuberger Berman Group, LLC holds 7.04% of the shares totaling 2.47 million with a market value of $87.02 million.

Model N Inc. (NYSE: MODN) is 7.65% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.00 and a high of $44.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MODN stock was last observed hovering at around $36.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.76% off its average median price target of $41.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.18% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -16.39% lower than the price target low of $33.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $38.41, the stock is 3.87% and 8.42% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing 4.80% at the moment leaves the stock 10.04% off its SMA200. MODN registered 22.25% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $36.59 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $36.21.

The stock witnessed a 9.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.96%, and is 9.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.87% over the week and 3.54% over the month.

Model N Inc. (MODN) has around 781 employees, a market worth around $1.39B and $161.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 84.79. Profit margin for the company is -8.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 156.07% and -13.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.10%).

Model N Inc. (MODN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Model N Inc. (MODN) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Model N Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.07 with sales reaching $40.42M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 32.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.30% year-over-year.

Model N Inc. (MODN) Insider Activity

A total of 78 insider transactions have happened at Model N Inc. (MODN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 61 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Adams Timothy M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Adams Timothy M sold 8,119 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 12 at a price of $39.46 per share for a total of $0.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32026.0 shares.

Model N Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 07 that Anderson, Mark, Albert (SVP, Global Services) sold a total of 545 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 07 and was made at $33.29 per share for $18143.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the MODN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 18, Lyon Christopher (SVP & Chief Revenue Officer) disposed off 4,684 shares at an average price of $31.59 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 78,693 shares of Model N Inc. (MODN).

Model N Inc. (MODN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Castlight Health Inc. (CSLT) that is trading 37.98% up over the past 12 months. Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) is 91.42% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -9.46% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.24 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 11.45.